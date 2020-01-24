IDSA Guidelines for Management of COVID-19 (2020)

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 29, 2020 -- The Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) has formed a multidisciplinary guideline panel to provide treatment recommendations for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).[1]

The panel's current recommendations (subject to change given the rapid evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic) are as follows:

Hydroxychloroquine/chloroquine: In hospitalized patients with COVID-19, the panel recommends hydroxychloroquine/chloroquine in the context of a clinical trial.

Hydroxychloroquine/chloroquine plus azithromycin: In hospitalized patients with COVID-19, the panel recommends hydroxychloroquine/chloroquine plus azithromycin only in the context of a clinical trial.

Combination of lopinavir/ritonavir: In hospitalized patients with COVID-19, the panel recommends the combination of lopinavir/ritonavir only in the context of a clinical trial.

Corticosteroids: In hospitalized patients with COVID-19 pneumonia, the panel suggests against the use of corticosteroids.

Corticosteroids: In hospitalized patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) due to COVID-19, the panel recommends the use of corticosteroids in the context of a clinical trial.

Tocilizumab: In hospitalized patients with COVID-19, the panel recommends tocilizumab only in the context of a clinical trial.

Convalescent plasma: In hospitalized patients with COVID-19, the panel recommends COVID-19 convalescent plasma in the context of a clinical trial.

In addition to these recommendations, the IDSA panel emphasized the overarching goal that patients be recruited into clinical trials to evaluate the efficacy and safety of potential therapies. Such data will help clinicians obtain further benefit-risk information.

The IDSA plans to update these guidelines often; the most recent version is accessible at http://www.idsociety.org/covid19guidelines.