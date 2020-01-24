Coronavirus Social: Two Digital Tributes and a Celebration

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 30, 2020 -- The coronavirus may have ushered in the era of social distancing, but in some ways it has brought the global medical community closer together, even if it's online rather than in person. This week, there is a Facebook tribute to healthcare workers, universal sadness over a suicide, and a virtual swearing-in ceremony.

Virtual Candlelight Vigil for Fallen Coronavirus Heroes

Every Thursday evening, buildings all across the world glow blue in a show of support for healthcare professionals and essential frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's part of the National Physicians Advocacy Coalition (NPAC) Light It Blue healthcare hero tribute campaign.

On Thursday, April 30, at 9:00 PM ET, the group is holding a 30-minute Light It Blue Facebook vigil "to raise awareness for the sacrifice, efforts and needs of those in healthcare." Anyone can participate in the event by leaving a comment or sharing a photo on a virtual memorial wall using the hashtag #LightItBlue. Throughout the half hour, a video created by the NPAC will play "to honor healthcare workers who risk their lives and those who have lost their lives."

"A healthcare vigil initially evolved as an idea when NPAC volunteer physicians saw the list of healthcare professions dying at alarming rates with little media coverage on their deaths," a statement on the NPAC's website reads. The site includes a link to the Medscape In Memoriam page, which lists the names of more than 600 healthcare professionals who have died from COVID-19.

Grief Over a New York Physician's Suicide

Deaths by suicide aren't always included in the official tally of coronavirus deaths, but that hasn't stopped social media from grieving over the suicide of emergency department physician Lorna M. Breen, MD, who had been immersed in treating COVID-19 patients at the epicenter of the disease in New York City.

Breen's obituary has been widely shared among physicians from all over the world on Twitter. Many acknowledge how difficult working in hard-hit areas like New York City has been for healthcare workers.