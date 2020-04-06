COMMENTARY: 'Cybertricians' Help COVID Patients Stay Home

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 30, 2020 -- I confess that I've always been enamored with the concept of "virtual care." While "telemedicine" is an older concept based on traditional care models, virtual care includes remote monitoring and sophisticated analysis of patient-generated health data. This newer, more inclusive term offers the potential for a more modern, scalable way to manage patient needs remotely, including detecting exacerbations of chronic conditions before they become full-blown emergencies.

My institution has been on the forefront of virtual care, evaluating a variety of digital health vendors and launching a number of pilot programs, including asynchronous text-based care, community paramedicine, and remote monitoring of wearable device data. But our infrastructure has always been built on classic, episodic telemedicine: A patient reaches out and "sees" a doctor who conducts an interview, an exam, and renders a diagnosis and treatment plan.

These experiments in telehealth technologies allowed us to develop a core group of "cybertricians" who were capable of performing virtual care across several platforms and a range of patient acuity, from minor complaints to complex, multisystem needs. I have served as this group's medical director, reviewing quality of care and, wherever possible, trying to assess outcomes and process markers. Because the doctors in our group were uniformly excellent and the volume of cases was low, this was not a hat that I spent a lot of time wearing.

Then COVID Arrived in New York

Our call volumes began to rise in early March. Initially, most were about possible COVID-19 exposures. Questions like: "I shared a desk with my coworker, and his wife just returned from Italy. I feel okay now but what should I do?" We had no mechanism to order tests, nor were we confident that these patients merited testing or that the tests would be accurate. We provided a lot of education about self-quarantine and a fair number of digitally signed work notes.

By mid-March, our volume had grown to the point where solo coverage of the virtual health operation was no longer feasible. Our hospital system had initiated a high-level, coordinated response to the coming wave. The first patient diagnosed with COVID-19 in New York City was tested in our emergency department. It was already clear that, for an unpredictable period of time, business-as-usual was over. Staff from some areas, like general surgery, began to redeploy to the hardest-hit departments.