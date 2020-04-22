Gastroenterology Groups Map a Return to Elective Endoscopy

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 30, 2020 -- Gastroenterologists can safely return to elective procedures when adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) is available, professional societies say.

Noting that some states have already lifted restrictions imposed to guard against COVID-19, the American Gastroenterology Association (AGA) and the Digestive Health Physicians Association (DHPA) on April 27 announced guidelines for resuming procedures delayed by the pandemic.

"Gastroenterologists are looking for some framework, however fluid it might be, to guide them in the next 2 to 4 weeks," Paul Berggreen, MD, secretary of the DHPA, told Medscape Medical News.

The AGA and DHPA guidelines envision a return to elective procedures in areas where COVID-19 cases have been declining for at least 2 weeks and where they are permitted by government directives.

Decisions hinge on the availability of testing, Berggreen said. The guidelines recommend polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for COVID-19 infections prior to elective endoscopy. When these tests are not available, a daily temperature log for 10 days prior to the procedure may substitute, they say.

However, if no PCR test is done, the guidelines call on all procedure room personnel to use N95 masks or the equivalent. If these masks aren't available, "consider delaying resumption of endoscopic procedures," the guidelines say. The procedure should also be postponed or moved to an inpatient setting in the event of a positive test, according to the guidelines.

Only if the patient has a negative test result should the procedure go forward with the use of standard surgical masks rather than N95 masks or the equivalent, the guidelines say.

The mask recommendations differ slightly from a decision tree put forward during an American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) webinar on April 27, ACG President Mark Pochapin, MD, told Medscape Medical News.

The ACG decision tree takes into consideration local prevalence of COVID-19. "In a low prevalence area if you have a negative test you can wear a regular surgical mask if the patient wears a surgical mask," Pochapin said.

The ACG decision tree also envisions the possibility of endoscopy with surgical masks along with face shields in areas with low prevalence of COVID-19, even in the absence of testing, if a patient doesn't have symptoms.