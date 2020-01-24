Study: Many Health Care Workers Lack Insurance

THURSDAY, April 30, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- The coronavirus pandemic has put a spotlight on the sacrifices of America's health care workers, yet many of them live in poverty and can't afford health insurance.

A new study finds that more than 600,000 health care workers are poor and potentially without insurance or paid sick leave, and up to 4 million have health problems that put them at risk of dying from COVID-19.

"It's nice that politicians want to label health care workers heroes and that people are going out and banging pots for them. That's clearly raising people's morale. But it also is important to make sure they -- and everyone else in the country -- has health insurance and decent wages and sick leave when they need it," said lead researcher Dr. David Himmelstein. He's a professor of public health and health policy at Hunter College in New York City.

"There's no reason why Congress couldn't pass one of the measures that's before them that expands health insurance and also gives hazard pay to frontline workers," Himmelstein said. "Frankly, we need a $15 an hour minimum wage and universal health insurance and sick leave."

The pandemic has highlighted economic inequalities in the United States, Himmelstein said.

Americans who do essential and dangerous work -- including health workers, grocery workers, bus drivers and delivery drivers -- "can't make ends meet or afford medical care," he noted.

The researchers also found that nearly 29% of health care workers who care for patients don't have paid sick leave, and more than 1 million of these workers suffer from their own health problems.

Also, about 275,000 health care workers with medical conditions are uninsured, including 11% with diabetes and 21% with chronic lung disease, other than asthma.

For the study, Himmelstein and his colleagues used data from two surveys that included thousands of health workers.

The researchers identified doctors, nurses and nursing aides who worked with patients and determined how many of them were over 65 or had an underlying medical condition that put them at risk of illness and death from COVID-19.