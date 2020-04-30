What Roles Do Children Play in Spreading COVID-19?

April 30, 2020 -- Most children who catch COVID-19 get few if any symptoms. They seem to shrug off fevers and coughs. Out of more than 1,000 reported infections in China and Singapore, only one -- a 13-month-old -- had a severe infection, and no child under 9 died.

Although this is obviously good news, it doesn’t mean that children aren’t playing a major role in the global pandemic.

They can still catch the virus, and it’s likely that they are contagious for some time, even if they feel fine.

The typical school kid comes into contact with more people -- and in closer physical contact -- every day than the typical adult, says William Hanage, PhD, an epidemiologist at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. So if a child is infectious, they are likely to pass the virus on to more people.

The issue isn’t purely academic. Scientists need to understand how infectious children may be and whether that differs by age before deciding whether it makes sense to send them back to preschool, elementary, middle, high school, and college, says Hanage, adding that he’s very eager to get his own children back to school. “Unless we are able to thoroughly define the role of this age group in transmission, it’s very difficult to predict the likely consequences of reopening school.”

Other studies provide early hints, Hanage says, that age may be a factor in how many other people a child transmits the virus to.

“I think we are beginning to get some emerging evidence that young children may not play a great role” in transmitting the virus, he says, though it’s still “extremely premature” to draw firm conclusions about age. There’s a hint in the data, Hanage says, that adolescents who are infected are more likely to pass on the virus than younger children