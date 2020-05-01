Blood Pressure Medicines Don’t Increase COVID-19 Risk

May 1, 2020 -- Drugs taken by millions of Americans to curb high blood pressure do not appear to increase the risk of either getting COVID-19 or having a more severe infection, according to the results of three large new studies.

ACE inhibitors, including drugs like lisinopril, enalapril, and ramipril, are the most widely used high blood pressure drugs in the U.S. Whether or not to leave patients on ACE inhibitors or another popular class of high blood pressure medications called ARBs, or angiotensin-receptor blockers, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic has been hotly debated.

Those medications may increase the ACE2 enzyme, which sits on the surface of many different kinds of cells throughout the body.

ACE2 is also the doorway the new coronavirus uses to invade our cells. Doctors had feared that drugs that make more of these doorways could make COVID-19 infections more likely or more dangerous for patients.

“Patients were calling, they were writing and asking if these medications increase their risk and should they stop,” said George Thomas, MD, a nephrologist at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio.

Thomas said he told his patients to continue to take the drugs, since evidence of possible harm came from animal studies and was mostly theoretical. Several medical societies also came out with statements urging people to continue to take the drugs.

“Now we have evidence to support that, so that’s good,” says Thomas, who was not involved in the studies.