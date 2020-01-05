COVID-19 Daily: Remdesivir Authorization, Pay Parity for Telehealth

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MAY 01, 2020 -- Here are the coronavirus stories Medscape's editors around the globe think you need to know about today:

Remdesivir Emergency Use Authorization

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Friday issued an emergency use authorization for the drug remdesivir to treat suspected or laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 in adults and children hospitalized with severe disease. The emergency use authorization is not the same as an FDA approval, and may be revised or revoked.

In its press release, FDA acknowledged that there is limited information available about remdesivir's safety and effectiveness for this use, but cited the findings of a National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases-sponsored trial, announced earlier this week, that patients who received remdesivir had a shorter recovery time than patients who received placebo.

Pay Parity for Telehealth Services

Physicians who are conducting telephone visits during the COVID-19 pandemic will be paid at a higher rate, more closely aligned with rates for face-to-face visits, officials at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced Thursday. Rates for telephone visits will increase from $14 to $41 per visit to about $46 to $110, and the pay increase is retroactive to March 1, 2020.

Telemedicine use grew quickly in the early days of the pandemic in the United States, new data indicate. For the week ending March 20, telemedicine visits grew about 400% compared with the week before, according to data from the IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science. But this initial growth spurt has since slowed down. The week ending April 10 saw an 18% increase in telehealth visits compared with the week before. These stats reflect the claims in IQVIA's database, and are not projected to represent the entire US population.

Yale’s Treatment Protocol

Yale New Haven Health System has updated its treatment algorithm for COVID-19 patients several times since the virus first hit Connecticut weeks ago, MDedge News reports.

Hydroxychloroquine is first-line, based on in-vitro data that show potent inhibition of the virus and a possibility for clinical benefit. Newer iterations of the algorithm have physicians watching patients' QTc intervals more closely and prioritizing reading ECGs from patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19.