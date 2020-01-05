What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MAY 01, 2020 -- Several federal agencies and private sector groups have launched a national initiative that aims to prevent suicide and mental illness resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Launched by the partnership group the National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention (NAASP), the Mental Health and Suicide Prevention National Response to COVID-19 program will leverage the group's "collective influence and expertise" to coordinate actions, promote "evidence-informed best practices" at the community level, and amplify messages of hope and support.

Led by Joshua Gordon, MD, PhD, director of the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), and former Congressman Patrick J. Kennedy, the NAASP notes that the first-of-its-kind initiative will focus specifically on the current COVID-19 environment and subsequent challenges that may follow once the pandemic ends.

"We know from our research of past disasters and epidemics that mental health effects are powerful and they grow over the weeks and months after the events," Gordon told Medscape Medical News.

He added that psychiatrists will likely become "the second front line" after the pandemic finally ends, as they will need to take care of the mental health of patients, clinicians, and other individuals who show signs of anxiety, depression, and even post-traumatic stress disorder from COVID-19.

In addition, isolation, loneliness, and economic hardships could all take a long-term toll.

"So making ourselves available and making sure we have the resources we need to be able to care for all patients is going to become more and more important as the weeks wear on," Gordon said.

Fuel for the Fire

In a recent Gallup poll of almost 8000 American adults, 26% of those between the ages of 18 and 44 years said their mental health was already suffering because of COVID-19 practices.

The news has been even more tragic for some frontline workers fighting to save severely ill patients infected with COVID-19.

As reported by Medscape Medical News, an emergency department physician in New York City died by suicide this past weekend. Her father said her work on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis was the cause, adding that she was a "casualty just as much as anyone else who has died" from the pandemic.