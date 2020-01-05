Neurologists Dust Off Their Stethoscopes, Join COVID Frontlines

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MAY 01, 2020 --Daniella Sisniega, MD, a neurology resident at Mt. Sinai Medical Center in New York City, recently dusted off her stethoscope and headed for the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She announced her intentions on twitter, saying she is happy to do her part.

Today I left my neurology rotation to join an amazing team in the Elmhurst ED. It’s an unfamiliar place in a dif specialty, but the team has been nothing but welcoming and I look forward to the next few weeks. Happy to do my tiny bit during this heath crisis. Let’s do this 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/CWsUZX6OqH — Daniella C Sisniega (@DCSisniega) March 31, 2020

Sisniega joins other neurology attendings, fellows, and residents across the globe who are joining the ranks of their critical care and emergency medicine colleagues to provide them with much-needed back up.

Sisniega had always planned to volunteer in some way. Then she learned from her program director that the ED at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, New York, was understaffed and needed extra hands. She signed up.

"I am currently working on the side of the emergency department that sees the COVID patients that do not require NIPPV [nasal intermittent positive pressure ventilation] or intubation," she told Medscape Medical News.

"As a resident, I see and staff new patients, but if needed I also check all patient oxygen saturations, make sure to titrate oxygen supplementation, refill oxygen tanks or whatever else is needed. It's all-hands-on-deck."

Emergency care differs from neurology in multiple ways, Sisniega said. COVID-19 patients require acute treatment, a contrast to the long-term, follow-up care required by neurology patients.

"To say the least, working in the ED in the middle of a pandemic is very different from a normal day in neurology, but it makes me appreciate what my ED colleagues do."

Sisniega also worked with an ophthalmologist and two volunteer physician assistants to come up with an innovative solution when the hospital temporarily ran out of a type of essential mask, a success she also shared on Twitter:

Last week, our hospital ran out of non-rebreather O2 masks. A few of us designed a mask using materials we found in the ED while awaiting an emergency shipment.



Today I got word that our mask really made a difference a patient.



I love my job ❤️#Elmhurst, we got you! 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/dqiMu224On — Daniella C Sisniega (@DCSisniega) April 7, 2020

A Global Effort

Sisniega is not the only one redeploying during the pandemic. Physicians from across the globe are stepping up to help. Tim Wilkinson, MD, a neurology resident in Edinburgh, Scotland, also saw the need and acted:

No more neurology for me for a while. As of tomorrow I’m dusting off my stethoscope and joining the general medicine / respiratory team! 🩺 @NHS_Lothian #Covid_19 — Tim Wilkinson (@tim_neuro) March 29, 2020

"It's still early days, but I've been enjoying the switch. It was daunting at first, but the respiratory team were very welcoming, and it didn't take me long to find my feet. I'd like to think they have accepted me as one of their own," Wilkinson told Medscape Medical News.