COVID-19 Daily: New Study Tracks US Response, Hospital Inequities

MAY 03, 2020 -- Here are the coronavirus stories Medscape's editors around the globe think you need to know about today.

New Study Tracks Public Health Efforts

As governors across the country struggle with the question of how and when to safely reopen parts of the US economy, researchers have launched a study to determine which public health efforts are actually working.

Researchers at the City University of New York Institute for Implementation Science in Population Health (ISPH) kicked off the Communities, Households, and SARS/COV-2 Epidemiology (CHASING) COVID study to examine the use and effectiveness of public health measures including masks, stay-at-home orders, avoiding gatherings, and handwashing, WebMD reports.

The research team recruited more than 7000 people from across the country to participate in the study, at least a quarter of whom are frontline workers in healthcare or other essential areas. Participants will be contacted monthly for at least 6 months to assess what actions they are taking to control the spread of the virus. They will also be asked about COVID-19 symptoms, testing, and diagnosis, as well as their healthcare access. Researchers will collect and store dried blood-spot specimens from participants until a proven antibody test is available.

"Our study focuses on a wide range of things that aim to provide a more holistic view of the impact of the public health response beyond its direct impact on SARS/COV-2," said Denis Nash, PhD, executive director of ISPH and principal investigator of the study.

Pandemic Exposes Hospital Inequities

The cancellation of all elective procedures combined with preparation for a flood of costly COVID-19 patients has put hospitals across the United States in a tough financial position. But the COVID-19 pandemic is also shining a spotlight on the haves and have-nots of the hospital world.

Consider Inova Health System, with campuses in the wealthy suburbs of Washington, DC. The system entered the COVID-19 crisis with enough money in reserve to operate for at least 21 months. Before the stock market drop in 2020, Inova had a reported $3.1 billion in investments that could be rapidly liquidated and a $238 million line of credit that it drew down for pandemic preparedness. In contrast, Truman Medical Centers, a safety-net hospital in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, has less than a month of cash reserves.