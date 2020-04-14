COMMENTARY: COVID-19 Data Dives: The Takeaways From Seroprevalence Surveys

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MAY 04, 2020 -- Medscape has asked top experts to weigh in on the most pressing scientific questions about COVID-19, starting with serology studies. We'll have more COVID Data Dives from Dr. Dean and another expert later this week.

It's easier to poke holes in a study than to run one yourself. We should expect many more SARS-CoV-2 serosurveys in our future. So, in the spirit of promoting good science, here are my thoughts on best practices for the design of serosurveys.



First, it is critical to remember that serosurveys are population-level surveys. They are intended to inform our broader understanding of the disease, not to tell individuals whether they have or have not been infected. The tests are still too unreliable for the latter.

Serosurveys are particularly useful in that they allow us to reconstruct the past. We expect that many mild infections are being missed because of insufficient testing capacity, and we are confident that the vast majority of asymptomatic infections are missed. By using antibody tests to look back at who has previously been infected, we can link this with known case counts to estimate the proportion of infections detected. Some experts say that 1 out of 10 or 1 out of 20 infections are detected, though some surveys have reported higher counts.

Given that we know that many infections are being missed, we might wonder what proportion of the total population has been infected. This can be used to address questions about "herd immunity." Of note, though, we will need more evidence that having antibodies means you are immune, and that reinfection does not occur. So far, levels of antibody in populations studied have been low. We are seeing numbers only above single digits in hard-hit areas, indicating that we are far from the 60%-70% threshold for herd immunity.

We can use serosurveys to estimate the infection fatality ratio (IFR). Serosurveys let us estimate the full denominator of people infected rather than just PCR-confirmed cases. The crude case fatality ratio (CFR) is known to be an overestimate because testing is often reserved for the sickest patients. When we include mild or even asymptomatic infections, this number drops. Best estimates of IFR seem to be hovering around 0.5%-1.0%, although more data are emerging.