COVID Latest Threat to Weakened Rural Health Care

States Resume Elective Surgeries

The Trump administration is now calling on states to resume elective surgeries, which were largely suspended as health systems sought to boost capacity for an expected surge of COVID-19 patients. Twenty-four states have announced easing of restrictions or allowing surgeries to resume once their stay-at-home orders expire, according to Becker’s Hospital Review.

The federal Opening Up America Again plan, which President Donald Trump unveiled in late April, proposes that states meet certain criteria first, including a 14-day decline in documented COVID-19 cases or in positive tests as a percentage of total tests within a 14-day period.

The reopening plan also proposes that hospitals “treat all patients without crisis care and have a robust testing program in place for at-risk healthcare workers, including emerging antibody testing.”

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced last Sunday that facilities could do these elective surgeries and procedures if they develop a plan to reduce or stop them if there’s a surge of COVID-19 infections in their county or municipality. The state’s health department will determine the conditions that constitute a surge.

San Luis Valley’s regional hospital has reopened its outpatient clinics and started to phase in outpatient elective surgeries and procedures this week. “We will test patients a few days beforehand to minimize transmission and also protect our supplies of PPE,” says Hernandez. The hospital sends the tests to Denver, so the turnaround can take up to 36 hours, he explains.

“We are rolling out elective procedures gradually -- I don’t even expect a 75% increase next month -- we may need to request more tests as we go along.”

The hospital is also reassuring patients, worried about contracting the virus, that it is a safe place for them to be. “We’re trying to best to protect patients. When they come, the staff will be wearing masks, and we will give patients masks to wear and ask them to social distance. Once people check in, we will take them straight to the appropriate clinical area and avoid the waiting room,” says Hernandez.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced April 21 that he would like the return of some elective surgeries when a stay-at-home order is scheduled to lift on May 4. But the plan would only move forward, he says, once cases of the new coronavirus have fallen enough that the state is able to manage future outbreaks.

“We’re talking that now so that as soon as we get the green light from the state, we will be able to open. But, we want to make sure that we can do that safely and still be prepared if an outbreak occurs. There is no playbook for how to close down and open back up,” says Garcia.