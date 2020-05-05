Cellphones Are 'Trojan Horses' for Viruses

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, May 5, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Cellphones carry all kinds of germs, a new study finds, and researchers say phones should be cleaned regularly to cut the risk for coronavirus transmission.

The advice follows a review of 56 studies that looked at the risk of cellphones being contaminated with bacteria, fungi or viruses. The investigations were conducted across 24 countries between 2006 and 2019, prior to the advent of COVID-19.

The review shows "that mobile phones not only carry bacteria but also viruses, fungi, and protozoa in the thousands," said study author Lotti Tajouri, an associate professor of genomics and molecular biology at Bond University in Queensland, Australia.

On average, the review found that 68% of the mobile phones had been contaminated with a wide range of microorganisms. And some of those contaminants showed resistance to standard antibiotics.

The investigators did not conduct any new tests to search for the presence of the COVID-19 virus on phones. However, Tajouri said his team "hypothesize strongly that mobile phones are responsible for the rapid propagation of COVID-19."

Why? First of all, "the virus responsible for COVID-19 can live on glass, plastic, stainless steel for days," Tajouri noted. And cellphones, he added, are "particularly receptive hosts for germs simply because we first never wash them, and we take them everywhere and all the time with us."

That includes where people eat, where they sleep, and where they go to the bathroom, he observed, as well as on board the planes and trains people use to travel the globe.

And while acknowledging that all everyday objects are contaminated in some way, Tajouri warned that "mobile phones are like international ambulatory five-star luxury hotels" for germs. In fact, he said, "no other type of everyday object can compete."

That point was seconded by Dr. Stephen Berger, co-founder of Global Infectious Diseases and Epidemiology Network (GIDEON) in Tel Aviv, Israel.

"Cellular phones are ideal vehicles for the virus of COVID-19," he agreed. "They are repeatedly exposed to material exhaled from our mouth and nose, and spend literally hours in our rather filthy hands. Viruses of this type are known to survive on plastics and stainless steel for two to three hours; on aluminum for two to eight hours, on cardboard and paper for up to 24 hours, and on ceramic or glass for up to five days."