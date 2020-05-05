Coronavirus Social: Nurses Behaving Badly on TikTok

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MAY 05, 2020 -- From bad behavior on TikTok to free in-hospital haircuts to a text chain by female ICU physicians, here's what medicine on social media is talking about related to coronavirus.

The Dark Side of Medical TikTok

Healthcare providers are increasingly using the TikTok social media app to make catchy 15- to 60-second videos filled with health information, and they are reaching a huge, largely younger audience.

The app's unique presentation of medical information has its upside, as Alok Patel, MD, pointed out in his recent Hospitalist Retort column for Medscape Medical News. Austin Chiang, MD, MPH, a gastroenterologist at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, for example, has acquired millions of views for his funny yet informative coronavirus educational content.

But not everyone in the medical community is putting their best TikTok foot forward. Take the now-deleted clip showing four nurses dancing and singing with a corpse bag labeled "COVID 19" slung over their shoulders.

Though some on social media have suggested the video may be a takeoff on a coffin dance meme that has been widely circulated as a tongue-in-cheek message to encourage people to stay at home, outrage has been the more common reaction. The general dismay is memorialized on Reddit in the form of a 200-plus comment thread in the community r/medicine. A sample response from an anesthesiology resident reflects the thread:

"Lots of laypeople are looking at videos like this and wondering if we are really fighting a pandemic or just creating a lot of dramatic commotion over PPE and traumatizing work conditions. I feel that silly videos like this undermine the critical environments and poor staffing ratios that we are working in. I think they work AGAINST our fight to, say, advocate for safer working conditions,more PPE, better pay...."

Lead Physician Styles Her Staff

Massachusetts General Hospital Physician-in-Chief Katrina Armstrong, MD, put her surgical skills to good use by offering free haircuts to anyone who wanted one.

"Physician in chief @katrinarmstrong brings the barber shop to @MGHMedicine. First customer @NinoNJ 'two across the top, 1.5 on the sides and square the edges,' " her colleague Chana Sachs, MD, tweeted.