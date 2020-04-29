Early Oxygen Therapy Vital for Pregnant Patients With COVID-19

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MAY 05, 2020 -- Pregnant patients with severe COVID-19 need special treatment considerations, particularly with regard to oxygen and fluid levels, according to new recommendations published ahead of print on April 29 in Obstetrics & Gynecology.

Oxygen therapy via nasal cannula or facemask is the first treatment for hypoxemic pregnant patients with COVID-19 and should be started early, warn Luis D. Pacheco, MD, a maternal-fetal medicine expert in the Departments of Obstetrics/Gynecology and Anesthesiology at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, and colleagues.

They recommend starting oxygen when peripheral capillary oxygen saturation (SpO 2 ) levels fall below 94% instead of the threshold for nonpregnant individuals (suggested at 92% and recommended at 90%) because pregnant patients need more oxygen and have increased partial pressure of oxygen.

Once oxygen is started, obstetricians should alert an anesthesiologist or other airway management expert in case intubation is necessary later.

High-Flow Nasal Cannula

Pacheco told Medscape Medical News the recommendations were developed on the basis of expert opinion gleaned from treating high-risk pregnancies. Most hospitals, including his, have seen few to no pregnant patients with severe COVID-19.

He said the most important recommendation may be introducing high-flow nasal cannula as the first option if the patient is not doing well on just oxygen therapy, explaining that many providers may be unfamiliar with that device.

"While that is well-known outside of pregnancy, in our opinion the same should apply to pregnant women," he said.

In high-flow, oxygen is delivered at rates as high as 60 liters/minute, and air is heated and humidified. The authors outline flow parameters and steps for administration.

Positioning the patient on their abdomen — a technique referred to as "proning" — is widely encouraged as a potential way to help certain patients avoid or postpone mechanical ventilation and may be considered for pregnant patients at fewer than 20 weeks of gestation.

"Together with oxygen therapy, asking the patient to lay down in bed prone (awake self-prone position) appears to improve oxygenation (likely by anterior displacement of the mediastinum and improved posterior lung recruitment)," the authors explain.