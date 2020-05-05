EuroPCR 2020 Canceled as SCAI, SCCT, TVT Go Virtual

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MAY 05, 2020 -- To no great surprise, organizers have canceled EuroPCR 2020, Europe's largest interventional cardiovascular meeting, scheduled for May 18-21 in Paris.

The decision was made based on the "sanitary and legal environment" and, in particular, the French government barring public gatherings of more than 5000 participants during the current COVID-19 outbreak, officials noted.

The group held open the possibility of returning once again to La Ville Lumière in 2021 and said it remains committed to "swiftly" providing a full update on late-breaking trials and other essential educational content. "Details of the dates and platform upon which this independent medical education will be delivered shall be made known in the coming weeks," they said.

In recent weeks, several other cardiovascular meetings have scrapped plans for in-person meetings due to the pandemic. The Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions (SCAI) transitioned its 2020 Scientific Sessions to a virtual meeting May 14-16, featuring live-streamed and recorded content available on demand. The content is free to all for 30 days, officials said.

Last month, the New York City-based Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) announced its Transcatheter Valve Therapies Summit, scheduled for June 17-20 in Chicago, was canceled.

"The overwhelming COVID-19 outbreak has radically altered our professional and personal lives. Under these historic circumstances, it's difficult to consider conducting a large in-person educational meeting like the Transcatheter Valve Therapies (TVT) Summit in the next several months," CRF officials said online.

A virtual platform with live and on-demand components featuring late-breaking clinical science, challenging cases, and select content is being set up. The submission deadline for late-breaking clinical science and challenging cases was also extended to May 15.

Finally, the 15th annual scientific meeting of the Society of Cardiovascular Computed Tomography has been transformed to a virtual meeting, set for July 17 and 18.