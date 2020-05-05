Uber, Lyft to Require Masks on Drivers, Passengers

May 5, 2020 -- Ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft are introducing face mask policies.

In coming weeks, Uber will begin requiring drivers and passengers in certain markets to wear face masks or coverings but it did not identify specific locations where it would apply. The company is also developing a technology to detect if a driver is wearing a mask or face covering before they pick up passengers, according to CNN, CBS News reported.

Lyft said it's contacted drivers to make sure they're aware of U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on how to protect themselves, which includes a recommendation to use face coverings.

"We've also ordered hundreds of thousands of cloth face coverings for drivers and have been making them available to drivers at no cost to them," a Lyft spokesperson told CNN. "We've made drivers aware that it's required by law to wear a face covering in certain regions, and we're prioritizing distribution in regions where additional guidance about face coverings has been given."