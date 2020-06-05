Blood Thinners Could Boost COVID-19 Survival

By E.J. Mundell

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, May 6, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- As more evidence emerges that COVID-19 is tied to an increased risk of dangerous blood clots, new research suggests that giving patients blood thinners may improve their odds of survival.

"Using anticoagulants should be considered when patients get admitted to the ER and have tested positive for COVID-19, to possibly improve outcomes," study senior author Dr. Valentin Fuster, physician-in-chief at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, said in a hospital news release.

His team found that the big risk with the use of blood thinners -- bleeding -- was low in the group of patients studied. "However, each case should be evaluated on an individualized basis to account for potential bleeding risk," Fuster stressed.

Over the past few weeks, physicians caring for patients hospitalized with COVID-19 have raised alarm bells after younger patients developed life-threatening clots and stroke. Recent research by the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai found that a large number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients have high levels of potentially life-threatening blood clots.

Doctors at New York City's Mount Sinai Health System also reported a series of five such cases in an article published April 28 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Patients ranged in age from 33 to 49 years of age -- very young to be hit by stroke.

Two other large medical systems, Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals in Philadelphia and NYU Langone Health in New York City, also are reporting COVID-related strokes, according to the Washington Post.

Clotting associated with COVID-19 is so pronounced that "some people are beginning to say, 'Look, anybody that comes to the hospital needs to be put on'" blood thinners at the start of their treatment, said Dr. Carlos del Rio, a professor of infectious diseases at Emory University in Atlanta.

Would such interventions help? To find out, Fuster's group studied outcomes for nearly 2,800 COVID-19 patients admitted to five hospitals in the Mount Sinai Health System in New York City.

Of those patients, 28% received a full-treatment dose of blood thinners, an amount usually given to people who have or are suspected to have blood clots.