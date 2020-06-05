COVID-19 Leaves U.S. Hospitals in Financial Crisis

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, May 6, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has done untold economic damage in the United States, with businesses shuttering and people self-isolating at home to try to slow the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.

You might think hospitals and health care systems would be immune to this wave of financial ruin, since there's no industry more crucial to America's fight against the pandemic.

You'd be wrong.

The health care industry experienced an estimated $500 billion reduction in revenue during the first quarter of 2020, said Dr. David Shulkin, a former secretary of Veterans Affairs and former president and CEO of Beth Israel Medical Center in New York City.

"There's no doubt our hospitals, health systems, health care providers in general have taken a significant financial hit during this crisis," Shulkin said during a HealthDay Live Stream interview. "In general, the average hospital has seen about a 40% to 45% decrease in operating revenue during this period of time."

In response, hospitals and health care companies have announced a wave of layoffs and cutbacks:

Mayo Clinic said it will cut $1.6 billion in employee pay after suffering a $3 billion revenue loss, including furloughs or shorter hours for about 30,000 staff members.

Quest Diagnostics is furloughing nearly one in every 10 employees, more than 4,000 people, following a decline in testing that's not related to the coronavirus.

These cuts might seem incongruous, given news reports of emergency rooms overrun with COVID-19 cases and hospitals running out of beds in epidemic zones, said Leighton Ku, director of the George Washington University Center for Health Policy Research.

But the U.S. response to the pandemic has impacted the business of health care in much the same way it has affected other industries, Ku and Shulkin said.

Fewer elective procedures

Elective procedures account for about one-third of total inpatient hospital revenue, according to a recent editorial in the Journal of the American Medical Association. By one estimate, hospitals earn $700 more for an elective admission than for an admission through the emergency department.