COMMENTARY: COVID-19: Why We Can't Test Our Way Out of This

MAY 06, 2020 -- At the moment, society is locked down in an attempt to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. The streets are quiet, the economy has come to a halt, and 30 million people are unemployed. The conventional wisdom in the United States is that more testing will be our pathway out of this quagmire, despite the fact that we are running large numbers of tests daily. As of May 1, about 6 million tests have been performed in the United States. In the nation's epicenter, New York, close to 1 million tests have been performed.

Relatively speaking, the state of New York is currently testing at five times the rate of the frequently cited gold standard, South Korea. But this is not enough, we are told. Public health experts have called for more testing, and at least one Nobel Prize–winning economist has even called for everyone in the United States to be tested. A closer look at the performance of the tests we have, however, raises serious doubts that expanding testing will be a cure-all.

Why Testing Everyone Is a Bad Idea

There are basically two types of tests available for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19: RT-PCR and serologic testing.

RT-PCR is used to directly detect presence of the virus itself, but it has limited sensitivity (about 40%-60%) and cannot be used to exclude the presence of the virus. Serologic testing for antibodies is more sensitive later in the course of the disease, but it can also yield a false-negative result because it may take weeks to develop antibodies in the blood, or they may be present in amounts that fall below the threshold for detection.

The advantage of RT-PCR tests is that they are highly specific and can effectively rule in the presence of the virus. Serology tests are vulnerable to cross-reactivity with other coronaviruses, raising the possibility of false positives. We also don't know whether the presence of antibodies establishes immunity or how long the antibodies for this novel virus will last.