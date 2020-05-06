Gay Blood Donors: Eager to Help, but Face Barriers

May 6, 2020 -- Jack Turban, MD, a doctor of psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital, knows how lucky he is to have had only a mild case of COVID-19. After getting through a cough, fatigue, and a splitting headache, the 30-year-old doctor was soon feeling back to normal.

"A few weeks into having symptoms, I saw the Journal of the American Medical Association case series that used convalescent plasma as an experimental treatment for COVID-19," he says. The idea of giving his own antibody-rich blood was appealing. "I briefly thought about donating, but quickly remembered the FDA's deferral guidance."

Turban is referring to the FDA guidance that requires a 3-month abstinence period before men who have sex with men, as well as women who have sex with bisexual men, may donate blood.

Until April 2, that abstinence period was 12 months. But as blood donations dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic, the FDA lowered that time frame by 9 months.

While it's a step in the right direction, it's not enough, say Turban, other doctors, advocacy groups, and public officials, who are asking for elimination of the time deferral.

"It's so clear this is a policy that is so completely out of line with science," says Mathew Lasky, a spokesperson for GLAAD, an advocacy organization for gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, and queer rights. He points out that all blood donations are screened for HIV and other infections. The guidance is biased, he says, since heterosexual men, or heterosexual women who do not have sex with bisexual men, face no such time deferrals.

The FDA is launching a pilot study to determine if a risk-based questionnaire could take the place of the deferral periods.