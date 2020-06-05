Necklace Spots A-Fib in Just Over 30 Seconds

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, May 6, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- The latest addition to medical haute couture may be a necklace outfitted with a pendant that people can use to screen themselves for signs of an abnormal heart rhythm condition known as atrial fibrillation.

Fashioned by a team of Finnish researchers, the pendant houses a portable electrocardiogram (EKG) designed to transmit heart readings to a cellphone app and ultimately to a cloud-based server. Once there, the information is fed into an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm.

"The EKG measurement is very easy to do," explained study author Elmeri Santala, a Ph.D. candidate in clinical research in the faculty of health sciences at the University of Eastern Finland. "The user only needs to place the necklace EKG device between the palms of his/her hands or between the chest and the palm, and start the EKG measurement from the [phone] application."

The app then gathers a 30-second EKG reading, Santala explained. That reading is immediately forwarded to the cloud-based AI, which produces nearly instantaneous diagnostic results. Those results can then be sent both to the patient and to a physician for final review.

To date, Santala and his colleagues have tested the EKG necklace on 145 Finnish people. All underwent both a standard EKG reading and a self-administered necklace reading.

Working with cardiologists, the study team concluded that the necklace was able to generate highly accurate EKG recordings.

The team also found that the AI system was highly accurate at interpreting those recordings. It achieved 95% to 98% accuracy in identifying those patients who had experienced an atrial fibrillation-generated abnormal heart rhythm ("test sensitivity") and 100% accurate in identifying those who had not ("test specificity").

And because "atrial fibrillation is the most common arrhythmia, and a fast-growing public health problem worldwide," the hope is that the necklace will boost the ability "for anyone who feels at risk of developing a-fib" to conduct routine self-monitoring, Santala said.

In the United States -- where a-fib affects about 2.7 million Americans -- both the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association say that getting screened during a primary care check-up "can be useful."