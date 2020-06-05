Turning Patients Prone Helps Fight COVID-19

By Alan Mozes

WEDNESDAY, May 6, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- A new analysis suggests there may be a simple, noninvasive technique that could delay, or even eliminate, the need for ventilation in COVID-19 patients.

It's called "proning." And it appears to be remarkably effective at boosting "blood oxygen saturation" levels, often called sats, among COVID patients struggling with abnormally low levels (known as hypoxia).

"Proning is basically having patients turn over onto their stomach or onto their side while lying down," explained study author Dr. Nicholas Caputo. He's the associate chief at New York City Health and Hospitals/Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center's department of emergency medicine.

How does it work? Gravity, says Caputo. "It makes sense anatomically," he noted, "because when your body is parallel to the ground all the organs lay off of it like on a clothes line. So, by flipping over or to your side you open up the areas, like your lungs, that would otherwise be compressed when you're on your back."

But when the coronavirus pandemic first struck, proning was not a go-to intervention, Caputo noted. Instead, U.S. patients with severely low sats -- sometimes coupled with abnormally rapid and shallow breathing and troubling lung X-rays -- were often quickly put on ventilators.

Generally speaking, mechanical ventilators -- though invasive -- can be lifesavers for patients who can't breathe on their own, Caputo said.

The problem? "ER physicians knew that if we just intubated everyone we would run out of ventilators in a few days," he noted. "And then there was also the early data coming out of Europe that was showing that there was a very high mortality rate among ventilated COVID patients."

In fact, that latter concern was backed by recent findings involving roughly 2,600 COVID patients at Northwell Health System in New York City. The study found that while the overall death rate was 21%, it shot up to 88% among those placed on ventilators.

The other twist was that many COVID patients come to the ER with very low blood sats, but are otherwise functional. They have none of the signs of respiratory distress that low sats are expected to generate. This raised additional questions about whether quick ventilation was the best way to handle these "happy hypoxemics."