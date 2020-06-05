Why Are Minorities Hardest Hit By COVID-19?

By Serena Gordon

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, May 6, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- The new coronavirus is disproportionately striking minority populations -- particularly urban blacks and Navajo Indians living on their reservation. Experts say social and economic factors that predate the COVID-19 crisis may help explain why.

"We found that there were large disparities in the proportion of people at risk of COVID-19 from minority and low-income populations," said study co-author Julia Raifman. She's an assistant professor of health law, policy and management at the Boston University School of Public Health.

Raifman believes decades of disparities in education, housing, jobs and stress levels have contributed to an excess risk of chronic disease based on race, ethnicity and income. And those same issues are exacerbating the COVID-19 crisis.

Dr. Gary LeRoy is president of the American Academy of Family Physicians. He said the "COVID pandemic has really shined a spotlight on the discrepancies in health care outcomes for people of color and of lower socioeconomic status, and this study raises some very valid points about those discrepancies."

Looking at the numbers

In New York, blacks make up 33% of COVID-19 hospitalizations. Yet black people are just 18% of the state's population, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Early data from New York City suggests that blacks are twice as likely to die from COVID-19 as whites are. The CDC also reported that, in New York City, death rates are significantly higher for Hispanics/Latinos than for whites.

Other areas hard-hit by COVID-19 have seen similar trends in deaths for black people. Louisiana's population is about one-third black, but about 70% of COVID-19 deaths occurred in blacks, according to The New York Times. In Illinois, 15% of the population is black, but 43% of those who died from COVID-19 were black. Michigan's population is about 14% black, yet black people accounted for 40% of that state's COVID-19 deaths.

The Navajo Nation has a population of less than 300,000 people in New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. ABC News reported that while Native Americans make up just 5% of New Mexico's population, they represent 20% of the state's COVID-19 cases.