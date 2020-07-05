COMMENTARY: COVID-19: Be Wary of Those Racing to Fill the Therapeutic Void

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MAY 07, 2020 -- The sheer speed of spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and the resultant patient volume leave physicians treating a disease they don't completely understand. No proven treatment or vaccine is available.

The virus has touched everyone now, through direct infection or its indirect social and economic effects. Physicians, patients, and the general public are desperate for a cure. As a consequence, everyone is racing to fill the therapeutic void.

Crises like the COVID-19 pandemic lend themselves to hyperbole and dogmatism, and both can be harmful. Therapeutic overconfidence creates a strong bias among patients and physicians. Despite our desire for an effective treatment, we have no idea whether anything works.

Making Therapeutic Decisions Despite the Lack of Data

Mainstream medical journals have published reports on drugs in general and specifically remdesivir, convalescent plasma, and lopinavir-ritonavir. Lower-tier journals have accepted poorly written pieces on hydroxychloroquine that instill little confidence. The small numbers, observational nature, and absence of a control group in most treatment studies allow us to conclude, well, nothing. We can probably agree that lopinavir-ritonavir doesn't work...I think.

In the absence of data, expert opinion often serves as a substitute. Different professional societies have rushed to produce guidelines written by such experts. These aren't guidelines in the conventional sense; you're not going to see the GRADE criteria used, and every recommendation is based on opinion extrapolated from non-COVID-19 disease states. This is okay and can be helpful, but unfortunately, recommendations across societies conflict.

A few of the controversial questions, most related to critical care medicine, include: