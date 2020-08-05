COMMENTARY: COVID-Positive: A Physician's Diary

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MAY 08, 2020 -- I thought I was careful enough. I washed my hands frequently, wore my N95, and limited lung function testing and rhinoscopy procedures on patients. But in the early going, I didn't stop entirely.

Then, I closed the office and switched to practicing telemedicine, which I really enjoyed. I found that this remote medicine was in some ways more intimate and rewarding than the face-to-face encounter. Here, patient and doctor are on more of an equal footing—both of us often speaking from home and both in the same vulnerable position, coping with fear and social isolation. My patients were scared and some were sick. We connected on a virtual and a personal level. Some of my patients got emotional about the special doctor-patient bond we shared.

A few days later, my kids had "colds" and aches, and my wife had a bad headache and low-grade fever for a day. I developed a mucousy cough but nothing else.

Then, in the middle of one night, I awakened, feverish and sick. I shook my sound-asleep wife and ordered her out of the bedroom. And so my saga began.

Day 1

It's the next morning. I seem okay but see a family physician friend with a nearby office for a COVID-19 RT-PCR.

I stay in my bedroom, which fortunately has its own bathroom. My wife leaves food for me outside the door and I am not doing that badly.

Then my wife has to restrain my daughter from hugging me. She cries. And my heart breaks.

Day 2

My fever is now slightly elevated. I have a headache but wonder whether it isn't just caffeine withdrawal. I order the smallest pod espresso machine I can find. I am still well enough to do telemedicine. I have twinges of nausea but have not entirely lost my appetite.

My wife is overwhelmed with the kids and their schooling. I call out for food but, preoccupied, she doesn't reply. I jokingly remind her of the Geneva Convention.