Doctors update warning signs of severe COVID

By E.J. Mundell

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, May 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- You're sick, perhaps very sick, so you head to the local emergency department fearing the onset of COVID-19. But what symptoms most clearly point to a need for urgent care?

Based on a review of more than 1,000 patients who've already sought care for respiratory illnesses since the coronavirus was declared a pandemic in March, researchers at Harvard Medical School are offering up a new list of symptoms to watch out for.

First of all, fever isn't necessarily at the top of the list.

"Fever is not a reliable indicator" of COVID-19, said a team led by Pieter Cohen. He's an associate professor of medicine at Harvard and a physician with the Cambridge Health Alliance, in Boston.

Often, people who show up at hospital ERs with respiratory symptoms have only slightly elevated body temperatures, the researchers noted. They added that other symptoms are often more specific to COVID-19.

"COVID-19 may begin with various permutations of cough without fever, sore throat, diarrhea, abdominal pain, headache, body aches, back pain and fatigue. It can also present with severe body aches and exhaustion," Cohen's group explained in a Harvard news release.

Another key sign of coronavirus illness: A loss of the sense of smell within the first few days of symptom onset.

And what really sets more serious cases of COVID-19 apart is something that's almost never seen in influenza or other respiratory illnesses: severe shortness of breath.

"In serious COVID-19, shortness of breath is a critical differentiator from other common illnesses," Cohen's group said.

Shortness of breath -- a feeling that you can't fill your lungs with air as you normally do -- almost never appears within the first day or two of the onset of other symptoms. But it "can appear four or more days after onset of other symptoms," the team added.

Shortness of breath can also occur in an anxiety-induced panic attack, and of course the fear that you might have COVID-19 could spur such an attack.

But the shortness of breath that is indicative of clinical COVID-19 manifests somewhat differently, the research team said.