COMMENTARY: The Element of Surprise: How COVID-19 Has Unveiled a Tale of Two Americas

MAY 08, 2020 -- A recent commentary described the higher rates of COVID-19 infection and mortality in the black American community as a "sentinel event," or an "unexpected occurrence that leads to serious physical or psychological injury." Reports of the disproportionate toll that SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus causing COVID-19, is taking on black and Hispanic Americans have become ubiquitous, as has the dismay of many, surprised by the growing disparity in infections and deaths.

Clinicians, researchers, and policymakers alike have scratched their heads wondering why as many as 70% of COVID-19–related deaths are of black people in large cities throughout the United States, from Milwaukee to Detroit, New York City to New Orleans. As black physicians and health equity researchers who understand the plight of the underserved, we argue that this pandemic is unfolding exactly as we might have imagined, and that the unfortunate element of surprise that the response to this disease has enjoyed belies a deeply entrenched failure to recognize the scourge of systemic racism.

As early data from China noted, hypertension, diabetes, asthma, and other chronic heart and lung diseases portend worse outcomes in the setting of COVID-19. Decades of research have demonstrated that these diseases are more common in black Americans. Over 40% of black persons carry a diagnosis of hypertension, are 60% more likely to have diabetes, and are nearly three times more likely to die from asthma than are their white counterparts. Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States, and black Americans are far more likely to not only die from heart disease but also to die prematurely.

This baseline prevalence of comorbidity placed blacks at higher risk from the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. Yet, communities of color have not been a focus of intensive prevention and mitigation strategies, even today. Why?

Many of the health disparities in the United States are attributed to differential access to healthcare. Even as health insurance rates improve across the nation due to Affordable Care Act–promoted measures like the health insurance marketplace and Medicaid expansion, 27 million Americans remain uninsured. Disturbingly, black and Hispanic Americans continue to have the highest uninsured rates in the country. This insurance gap results in disparate access to primary care and, therefore, preventive medicine.