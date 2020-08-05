Will Warmer Temps Help Contain Coronavirus?

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, May 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Two new reports suggest that the warm summer months will not significantly slow the novel coronavirus as it spreads around the globe.

"Summer is not going to make this go away," said Dionne Gesink, an epidemiologist at the University of Toronto's Dalla Lana School of Public Health who co-authored a May 8 report in the Canadian Medical Association Journal that found neither temperature nor latitude altered COVID-19 infection rates. However, school closures and other public health measures did.

"It's important people know that," Gesink said in a journal news release. "On the other hand, the more public health interventions an area had in place, the bigger the impact on slowing the epidemic growth. These public health interventions are really important because they're the only thing working right now to slow the epidemic."

American researchers came to a similar conclusion in a paper that has not yet been peer-reviewed.

In that report, researchers led by Hazhir Rahmandad, an associate professor of system dynamics at MIT Sloan School of Management, found that summer weather is not likely to halt the transmission of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

"Even though high temperatures and humidity can moderately reduce the transmission rates of coronavirus, the pandemic is not likely to diminish solely due to summer weather," Rahmandad said in an MIT news release.

To arrive at that conclusion, he and his colleagues analyzed data on virus transmission and weather statistics across more than 3,700 locations between last December and April 22.

They found only a slightly lower transmission risk, about a 1.7% reduction per 1 degree Fahrenheit, once temperatures rose above 77 degrees F.

The finding underscores the need to continue social distancing, quarantining and hand-washing as many U.S. states plan to reopen their economies, Rahmandad said.

"Policymakers and the public should remain vigilant in their responses to the health emergency, rather than assuming that the summer climate naturally prevents transmission," he said. "At best, weather plays only a secondary role in the control of the pandemic."