What Are the Feds' Plans for Distributing Remdesivir?

MAY 09, 2020 -- Following a week of uncertainty and calls for transparency regarding the distribution of remdesivir, the federal government today announced its "allocation plan" for the drug.

The announcement from the US Department of Health and Human Services' Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) contains few details, listing the 13 states that have received (or have been approved to receive) shipments of remdesivir, but not how those states were selected. The federal agency will distribute vials of the donated remdesivir supply to state health departments, which then decide which hospitals will get the drug, according to the statement.

The announcement provides the first details of how the federal government is handling the distribution of limited supplies of the antiviral that Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), called the "standard of care" late last month. Many questions remain, however, including how the government is deciding when different states will receive remdesivir supplies and what increased use of the drug will mean for ongoing COVID-19 clinical trials.

"Definitely a step in the right direction and provides additional clarity," Daniel Kaul, MD, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Michigan, wrote to Medscape Medical News in response to the release. "I think having each state health department determine distribution within their state is the best way to proceed."

According to today's HHS statement, "State health departments will distribute the doses to appropriate hospitals in their states because state and local health departments have the greatest insight into community-level needs in the COVID-19 response, including appropriate distribution of a treatment in limited supply."

The plan does not provide guidance for hospitals in states that are still waiting. "I am not aware of the formula for how these states and quantities were selected and why they were prioritized. If this formula and the timeline were available, we could understand when we might have some medication available," writes Christine Johnston, MD, MPH, associate professor of medicine in the Division of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the University of Washington School of Medicine, and member of the UW Medicine committee for COVID-19 treatment guidelines. Washington is not one of the initial states to receive donated remdesivir.