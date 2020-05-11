COVID-19 Daily: Antiviral Combo, Hospital Volumes

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MAY 11, 2020 -- Here are the coronavirus stories Medscape's editors around the globe think you need to know about today:

Antiviral Combo

In an open-label, randomized phase 2 trial in patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 infections, the median time to viral negativity by nasopharyngeal swab was 7 days for 86 patients assigned to receive a lopinavir/ritonavir, ribavirin, and interferon beta-1b, compared with a median time to negativity of 12 days for patients treated with lopinavir/ritonavir alone, physicians from Hong Kong report. The triple combination also decreased the time to complete alleviation of symptoms and median hospital stay.

"The open-label nature and small size of the study limits the broad use of the regimen," said one expert who was not involved with the study. "However, the study does suggest that a larger, truly randomized study is warranted," he said.

Hospital Volumes

About 55% fewer Americans than last year sought hospital care during a 2-week period this March and April, according to a report from Strata Decision Technology, a Chicago-based financial analytics firm. The analysis included more than 2 million patient visits and encounters from 228 hospitals in 40 states.

The decrease even affected patients with life-threatening illnesses: In the context of clinical service lines, there was a 57% drop in cardiology volume, a 55% decline in breast health volume, and a 37% decline in cancer care.

The Strata report estimated that the 51 health systems in the study lost $1.35 billion in revenue during the 2-week study period compared with the prior year. If all hospitals nationwide lost an equivalent amount, on average, they would have seen a revenue decline of $60.1 billion during the study period, the report said.

Remdesivir Combo Study Begins

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) has started the next iteration of its adaptive trial of remdesivir, which will test a combination of remdesivir and the anti-inflammatory baricitinib compared with remdesivir and a placebo pill. The study will be randomized and double-blind, and is currently enrolling patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Investigators expect to enroll more than 1000 participants.