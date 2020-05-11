How Do Genes Affect How Severe COVID-19 Will Be?

May 11, 2020 -- Some of the people hit hardest by the coronavirus are older folks and people with pre-existing health conditions, like high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity. The potentially deadly virus seems to spare the relatively young and the generally healthy. But not all of them.

What makes one healthy young person contract the coronavirus and fight for her life on a ventilator while another gets through the infection almost symptom-free? For that matter, what makes anyone go to the hospital with COVID-19 when not everyone does? And what about people who don’t catch it all? Why might all the guests at a wedding, for example, pick up the bug except for one?

The answers could be written in your genes. Researchers around the world are trying to find out which ones.

“There’s reason to believe -- like with almost all other diseases we’ve tried to go after -- that genetics will impact it to some degree,” says Carlos Bustamante, PhD, a professor of genetics at Stanford University and a member of the COVID-19 Host Genetics Initiative, an international consortium of genetics researchers. “The question, of course, is how do you translate that into treatment or improving outcomes in infected patients?”