Obesity Can Shift Severe COVID-19 to Younger Age Groups

MAY 11, 2020 -- The younger an ICU patient with severe COVID-19 is, the more obese that patient tends to be, according to a new analysis published in The Lancet.

"By itself, obesity seems to be a sufficient risk factor to start seeing younger people landing in the ICU," said the study's lead author, David Kass, MD, a professor of cardiology and medicine at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland.

"In that sense, there's a simple message: If you're very, very overweight, don't think that if you're 35 you're that much safer [from severe COVID-19] than your mother or grandparents or others in their 60s or 70s," Kass told Medscape Medical News.

The findings, which Kass describes as a "2-week snapshot" of 265 patients (58% male) in late March and early April at a handful of university hospitals in the United States reinforces other recent research indicating that obesity is one of the biggest risk factors for severe COVID-19 disease, particularly among younger patients. In addition, a large British study showed that, after adjusting for comorbidities, obesity was a significant factor associated with in-hospital death in COVID-19.

But this new analysis stands out as the only dataset to date that specifically “asks the question relative to age” of whether severe COVID-19 disease correlates to ICU treatment, he said.

The mean age of his study population of ICU patients was 55, Kass said, "and that was young, not what we were expecting."

"Even with the first 20 patients, we were already seeing younger people and they definitely were heavier, with plenty of patients with a BMI over 35 kg/m2," he added. "The relationship was pretty tight, pretty quick."

"Just don't make the assumption that any of us are too young to be vulnerable if, in fact, this is an aspect of our bodies," he said.

Steven Heymsfield, MD, past president and a spokesperson for The Obesity Society, agrees with Kass' conclusions.

"One thing we've had on our minds is that the prototype of a person with this disease is older...but now if we get [a patient] who's symptomatic and 40 and obese, we shouldn't assume they have some other disease," Heymsfield told Medscape Medical News.