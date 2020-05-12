Beauty Industry Group Sues Over Shop Closings

May 12, 2020 -- A beauty industry group in California and others filed a lawsuit Tuesday against California Gov. Gavin Newsom for his decision to keep nail salons and beauty shops closed while allowing other businesses to open.

In the lawsuit, the Professional Beauty Federation of California and others say that the order to remain closed deprives salon workers of their constitutional rights and that the classifications of "essential" vs. "nonessential" businesses are arbitrary, among other complaints.

Newsom announced last week that salons could not reopen yet after revealing that the first case of known community-to-community transmission of the coronavirus in the state, in February, had been traced to a nail salon. He did not give further details about the salon or the patient.

The revelation came in response to a reporter's question about why salons were put in phase 3 of reopening, after parks and retail stores were allowed to reopen Friday, May 8. "This whole thing started in the state of California -- the first community spread -- at a nail salon," Newson said at a news briefing. "I'm very worried about that."

Phase 3, when the salons are due to open, "may not even be more than a month away," he said.

The February transmission occurred, he said, even though salon workers were already practicing protective measures such as wearing masks and gloves.

Before opening the salons and beauty colleges back up, he said, "We just want to make sure we have a protocol in place to secure the safety of customers, the safety of employees, and allow the business to thrive in a way that is sustainable."

California’s shutdown that went into effect in mid-March affects barbers, aestheticians, electrologists, hair stylists, cosmetologists, and manicurists, said Fred Jones, counsel for the Professional Beauty Federation of California and a lobbyist.

He says that health and safety instruction make up a large part of the salon workers' training.

In California, 621,742 people hold licenses from the California Board of Barbering and Cosmetology.