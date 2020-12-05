Coronavirus Social: Twitter Hustles to Verify Physicians

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MAY 12, 2020 -- Here are three important stories for medical professionals happening on Twitter today:

Twitter Verifies More Health Experts

In an effort to counteract coronavirus misinformation on the platform, Twitter is now making the verification of physicians and other scientific experts a priority. The company already uses the coveted blue checkmark by a user's name to signify that the user is who they say they are. Now, they're hoping the checkmark will improve the quality of discourse about the virus.

In a series of tweets, the social media giant asked COVID-19 experts who wish to be considered for verification to associate their account with an email address from an authoritative organization, and to link their Twitter bio back to their institution and vice versa.

PSA about what we’re doing to Verify Twitter accounts that are providing credible updates around #COVID19: we are working with global public health authorities to identify experts and have already Verified hundreds of accounts, but there’s more to do and we could use your help. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 21, 2020

The company has ramped up expert verification over the past couple of weeks, adding the checkmark to the accounts of more than 1000 doctors, academics, and health officials, according to the technology website, engadget.com.

Twitter says they are taking recommendations from global health authorities and partners first before considering public suggestions for verification, but their process is somewhat mysterious. Although many worthy experts who tweet good information remain checkless, some newly minted accounts have already been already verified.

In a recent Medscape Medical News article, Karol Sikora, MD, a well-known British oncologist, said that he joined Twitter for the first time in late March when it became clear that COVID-19 policies in the UK meant that cancer and cardiac patients were being pushed aside. The coveted verification symbol appeared next to his handle just a few weeks later.

Twitter Will Label Questionable COVID-19 Tweets

In addition to its verification program to fight COVID-19 misinformation, Twitter will now alert users when a tweet contains suspicious claims about the virus, the company said in a blog post yesterday.

"In serving the public conversation, our goal is to make it easy to find credible information on Twitter and to limit the spread of potentially harmful and misleading content. Starting today, we're introducing new labels and warning messages that will provide additional context and information on some Tweets containing disputed or misleading information related to COVID-19," write Yoel Roth, head of Site Integrity, and Nick Pickles, Twitter's head of Public Policy Strategy.