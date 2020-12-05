COVID-19 Daily: Fauci Testifies, HCQ Trials Lack ECG

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MAY 12, 2020 -- Here are the coronavirus stories Medscape's editors around the globe think you need to know about today:

Fauci Testifies at Senate Committee Hearing

While noting that plans to produce doses of COVID-19 vaccine candidates will be undertaken "at risk," in advance of approval to allow speedy distribution, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, MD, also told members of the US Senate that a vaccine or a treatment is unlikely to be available in the next 3 months.

The idea of having treatments or a vaccine available for the beginning of the fall school term "would be a bit of a bridge too far," Fauci testified via video conference Tuesday before the US Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions meeting about resuming work and school.

The emphasis in the coming months should be on testing, contact tracing, and isolation of those infected with the virus, Fauci said.

Hydroxychloroquine Trials Lack ECG Screening

Many planned randomized trials to test the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine or related drugs for preventing COVID-19 do not incorporate ECG assessment, according to an analysis of the posted designs of several dozen studies.

Because the medications are documented to potentially induce lengthening of the corrected QT interval (QTc), the cardiac arrhythmia researcher who conducted the analysis at the end of April recommends initial ECG screening to exclude people at the highest risk of developing a life-threatening cardiac arrhythmia, and monitoring to flag people who achieve a dangerous QTc interval on treatment.

"It is not only inexplicable, but also inexcusable that clinical investigators would dare to include healthy individuals in a clinical trial involving QT-prolonging medications without bothering to screen their electrocardiogram," said another expert.

Stroke Evaluations Down

The number of people seeking stroke treatment dropped 39% in a 2-week period from late March through early April compared with prepandemic levels, researchers report. The investigators saw the decrease in stroke evaluations across all ages, sexes, and stroke severities, as well as across different geographic regions and a range of hospital volumes.