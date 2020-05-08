COVID-19 Fears Tied to Dangerous Drop in Child Vaccinations

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MAY 12, 2020 -- The social distancing and sheltering in place mandated because of the COVID-19 pandemic are keeping parents and kids out of their doctors' offices, and that has prompted a steep decline in recommended routine vaccinations for US children, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) researchers.

Pediatric vaccinations dropped sharply after the national emergency was declared on March 13, suggesting that some children may be at increased risk for other serious infectious diseases, such as measles.

The researchers compared weekly orders for federally funded vaccines from January 6 to April 19, 2020, with those during the same period in 2019.

They noted that by the end of the study period, there was a cumulative COVID-19–related decline of 2.5 million doses in orders for routine noninfluenza pediatric childhood vaccines recommended by the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, as well as a cumulative decline in orders of 250,000 doses of measles vaccines.

Although the overall decrease in vaccinations during the study period was larger, according to CDC spokesperson Richard Quartarone, the above figures represent declines clearly associated with the pandemic.

The weekly number of measles vaccines ordered for children aged 24 months or older fell dramatically to about 500 during the week beginning March 16, 2020, and fell further to approximately 250 during the week beginning March 23. It stayed at that level until the week beginning April 13. By comparison, more than 2500 were ordered during the week starting March 2, before the emergency was declared.

The decline was notably less for children younger than 2 years. For those children, orders dropped to about 750 during the week starting March 23 and climbed slightly for 3 weeks. By comparison, during the week of March 2, about 2000 vaccines were ordered.

The findings, which were published online May 8 in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, stem from an analysis of ordering data from the federal Vaccines for Children (VFC) Program, as well as from vaccine administration data from the CDC's Vaccine Tracking System and the collaborative Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD).