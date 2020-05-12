States Ramp Up Contact Tracing Amid Reopening

May 12, 2020 -- As more states reopen businesses, beaches, and parks, COVID-19 cases are expected to rise. Many states are focused on an aggressive contact tracing program as part of a comprehensive public health strategy to contain the virus.

Public health experts worry that states are easing restrictions before infection rates have significantly declined and without the support in place to control new outbreaks.

Until a vaccine or effective treatment is developed, they recommend traditional public health strategies, including contact tracing, that have been used to contain other epidemics, including Ebola and Zika, says Ingrid Katz, MD, associate faculty director of Harvard University’s Global Health Institute and an associate physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

NEW: Restaurants that want to open their doors for dine-in service in Washington State will have to keep a log of all customers, their phone/email, and the time they visited.



It's part of the state's plan to build a powerful contact-tracing system.https://t.co/sVI3vfeNq5 — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) May 12, 2020

The idea behind contact tracing is simple. “In an epidemic, infection isn’t passed from one person to another in a simple chain; it spreads more as if in a web. If just one chain of transmission in this web is missed, the virus can continue to spread through the community,” Tom Frieden, MD, former CDC director and president and CEO of Resolve to Save Lives, said at an Aspen Ideas Health 20/20 media briefing this month.

“Every time contact tracing results in an infected person’s being isolated or a contact’s being quarantined when that person develops infection, a web of transmission is broken,” he said.

Contact tracing involves interviewing the infected person, ideally within 24 hours, to find out who they have spent time with recently and the nature of the contact, and then alerting the contacts to the exposure, says Katz. “Efficiency is the name of the game -- you need to get to people quickly and isolate anyone who tests positive,” she says.

Katz and Frieden agree that contact tracing has to go hand-in-hand with widespread testing, isolation of cases, and quarantine of contacts to stop transmission chains of the virus. These are the four components of Frieden’s “Box It In” strategy.

“In order to go back out and reopen, we need to put the virus in a box. We do need to scale up testing capacity, but we don’t need to wait for that to do other things -- isolation, contact tracing, and quarantine -- these four aspects all go together. The more we focus on other sides of the box, there will be less of a need for testing and fewer outbreaks,” says Frieden.