Life After COVID-19: The Road To Recovery

May 13, 2020 -- The symptoms came suddenly but took a long time to leave.

Akhink Omer, 31, still remembers the exact date: March 9. One day she felt perfectly fine, and the next she was hit with fever, diarrhea, fatigue, coughing fits, severe body aches and “the worst headache of my life for the first few days.”

At that time, there were only two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in her home state of Tennessee.

By March 16, her condition had worsened. “The fatigue was intense, and the coughing was so bad, I felt like I was choking, like someone was grabbing me by the throat,” Omer says. By the time she went to the emergency room, her blood pressure was dangerously low, her heart rate was racing, and a chest X-ray showed pneumonia in both lungs. Omer was admitted to the hospital and tested for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Her test came back positive 2 days later.

She spent 8 days in the hospital not only fighting to breathe, but also struggling with isolation, as masked hospital staff scurried in and out, some visibly afraid to be in the same room with her. Although her symptoms improved enough for her to go home on March 24, she left the hospital with abnormal liver tests likely caused by a medicine she received, low iron levels, a persistent cough with lots of phlegm, and continued weakness. Though she had survived her ordeal, she coughed for weeks after and struggled to get back to her previous level of activity.

Like Omer, more than 1.5 million people are somewhere along the road to recovery among the estimated 4.3 million people worldwide who have had confirmed infections.

Doctors are just starting to learn what recovery from COVID-19 looks like and whether it will cause long-term damage to its survivors -- both physically and mentally. Doctors are still trying to understand what long-term health effects may look like after recovery, what impacts may resolve, and what may linger.