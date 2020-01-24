Inhaled Nitric Oxide Explored for COVID-19 Oxygenation

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MAY 13, 2020 -- The successful treatment of a patient with pulmonary arterial hypertension who contracted COVID-19 with self-administered inhaled nitrous oxide from a tankless device at home has caught the imagination of researchers investigating treatments for other patients.

It is not clear whether the team was treating the COVID or "some manifestation of her pulmonary hypertension exacerbation," said Roham Zamanian, MD, a pulmonologist at Stanford Health in Palo Alto, California.

This is why a clinical trial is needed, he told Medscape Medical News.

"In this case, the COVID-19 respiratory infection led to a pulmonary hypertension exacerbation," he explained. And the 34-year-old woman, who is also a physician, had demonstrated a response to nitric oxide before contracting the COVID-19 virus.

Zamanian and his colleagues describe the case in a letter published online in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care. It will be discussed at the upcoming American Thoracic Society 2020 International Conference.

COVID-19 was confirmed in the patient, who had stable vasoreactive idiopathic pulmonary arterial hypertension, after she returned from a trip to Egypt. She did not want to travel the 350 miles from her home to the hospital for treatment, potentially infecting others, unless it was absolutely necessary.

"We had to make sure we were doing the right thing treating her at home, and we had to do it quickly," Zamanian said. The patient was put on a remote routine — with vital monitoring in place — that included 6-minute walk tests twice daily and video conferencing. She also completed the EmPHasis-10 questionnaire, which is used to assess the status of patients with pulmonary hypertension.

The care team filed an Emergency Investigational New Drug application for the off-label at-home use of the tankless inhaled nitric oxide system (GENOSYL DS, VERO Biotech), which was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. The system has so far been approved only for the treatment of newborns with persistent pulmonary hypertension.

Off-label inhaled nitric oxide has never been used in an outpatient setting. "That's where this case is unique," Zamanian explained.