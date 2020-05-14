States Not Hitting Testing Goals; Feds Promise Aid

May 14, 2020 -- Getting a diagnostic test for the coronavirus is now easier than when the pandemic first started. There are fewer restrictions on who gets tested and more places to get tested.

Places such as Los Angeles are providing free testing to any resident who wants it, and in many states, health officials are urging anyone who wants a test to get one. It is all a shift from limiting tests to people with symptoms, people in high-risk categories such as those over 65, those with health conditions, or front-line health care workers.“There is more testing capacity across all states. Even a month ago, people would show up with classic symptoms with COVID-19 and be told to go home and self-isolate. Now, at my hospital, when anyone comes in with any symptoms, they can get tested, the guidelines are different than a month ago,” says Ingrid Katz, MD, associate faculty director of Harvard University’s Global Health Institute and an associate physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

Rapid diagnostic tests have also improved the turnaround time for results. Brigham and Women’s has its own microbiology lab that can produce test results in a few hours. Medical device manufacturer Abbott is producing ID NOW COVID-19 “point-of-care” tests and devices for commercial and public health laboratories that diagnose COVID-19 where and when patients are tested and produce results in less than 13 minutes.

Despite the developments, one recent Harvard study found that fewer than 10 states have done enough testing to safely reopen. But more communities have testing sites now than they did in March. Nearly every state has a drive-thru testing site, and 33 states offer testing through major drugstores in 240 locations, Assistant Secretary for Health Brett P. Giroir, MD, said at a May 12 Senate hearing on COVID-19.