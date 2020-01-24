COMMENTARY: COVID-19 Diary Week 4: The 'New Normal' Is Not Temporary

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MAY 15, 2020 -- It is a widely embraced concept in oncology, both by those of us who treat cancer and those who live through its often debilitating treatments: the new normal. It describes the reality after cancer and how a life once imagined (and lived) has been permanently changed.

For my patients who have completed what I hope to be curative treatments, I talk about this shift cautiously. They are not the people they were before cancer; priorities have shifted and relationships have changed. Some of my patients grow closer to their loved ones and others grow apart. Some have become frustrated because things they once did with ease are now challenging, whether it be running, working, or concentrating. I try my best to prepare them for a life that, while not "back to normal," can be pretty great if given time. In fact, I often say that recovering from chemotherapy can take up to a year before someone feels anything resembling who they were before cancer.

This lived experience can be even more dramatic for those with metastatic cancer, who constantly need to shift their expectations, goals, and outlook as they walk a path that few of their peers will ever truly understand.

Having spoken to hundreds of cancer patients over decades, I thought I understood this. In truth, it's taken a global pandemic for me to truly appreciate this concept. And it worries me that this paradigm has not been discussed very much in the news media, where the focus has been on "opening up the economy." Those who say we aren't ready point to the lack of testing nationally, the lack of personnel for contact tracing, and in some areas, the growing numbers of infections. Those who say we must open back up point to the economic devastation and the loss of personal liberty that has resulted from mandated stay-at-home orders.

This disconnect has me worried about something altogether different: our expectations. I'm only now realizing that opening up businesses and lifting shelter-in-place restrictions aren't going to bring back the lives we all enjoyed before the pandemic. It's going to be very different. A new normal is going to set in for all of us.