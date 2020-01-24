Coronavirus Social: Residents Help Out Graduating Med Students on Twitter

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MAY 16, 2020 -- Coronavirus news isn't all gloom and doom. On social media this week, residents lent a hand to graduating med students, a nurse got engaged while fighting the virus on the night shift, and expectant dads were welcomed back into some delivery rooms in the United Kingdom.

Twitter Gives the Inside Scoop On Residencies

Choosing where to spend their residency years is a tough decision for new doctors — even in the best of times. Factor in COVID-19 and the inability to visit institutions or interview in person and it has become next to impossible. An ongoing Twitter thread between residents and prospective applicants aims to help.

"Let's make a thread w/ residents from different programs willing to answer Qs & give insight about program/city If ur a resident wanting to help out #MedStudents reply & RT," tweeted emergency medicine resident Walid Malki, MD.

If ur a rising MS4 going into #EmergencyMedicine 1) I can’t imagine the stress levels rn, away rotations on hold, interview season in limbo, board exams delayed 2) I’m here for u if u need to vent, have Qs/concerns (DM me!) 3) lets bring ur “interview trail” to #MedStudentTwitter — Wandering_ER | 𝙒𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙙 𝙈𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞 (@wandering_er) May 9, 2020

Dozens of residents have already obliged, offering helpful advice and responding to questions from medical students hungry for inside info on the residency programs they're considering. Per Maki's instruction, the residents provide general facts plus details about the city and the program's current residents. They also invite students to direct message them if they want to start a dialogue or ask more specific questions.

Graduating med students do seem to appreciate the effort.

"Rising MS4 wanting to go into EM right here. Thank you for doing this... " one grateful student tweeted.

Nurses Get Engaged Amid COVID-19

Registered nurse Jason Heimes popped the question to certified nursing assistant Ashley Jensen in the Omaha Methodist Hospital's break room in the midst of their 12-hour, overnight shift.

Heimes works directly with COVID-19 patients in the North Tower's Progressive Care Unit and Jensen is assigned to the Short Stay Unit on the South Tower's fifth floor, according to a post on the hospital's Facebook page, which received more than 300 likes. After a group of coworkers distracted Jensen for a moment, she turned around to find Heimes down on one knee, ring in hand, asking her to marry him, the Omaha Herald reported.