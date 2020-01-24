COVID-19 Daily: Debate Over Vitamin D, Dogs Sniff Out COVID

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MAY 17, 2020 -- Here are the coronavirus stories Medscape's editors around the globe think you need to know about today.

Is There a Role for Vitamin D?

A number of new reports provide evidence both for and against an association between vitamin D levels and the severity of COVID-19 infection.

While there are no randomized controlled trials to answer the question, studies comparing outcomes from various countries suggest inverse links between vitamin D levels and the severity of COVID-19 responses and mortality. Other studies call that link into question.

Clifford Rosen, MD, senior scientist at Maine Medical Center's Research Institute in Scarborough and a vitamin D researcher, said having adequate vitamin D is important, especially for people at highest risk of COVID-19, but there are no robust data supporting the use of vitamin D as prevention or therapy for COVID-19.

Still, Rose Anne Kenny, MD, professor of medical gerontology at Trinity College Dublin, Ireland, who recently coauthored an article on the inverse association between vitamin D levels and mortality from COVID-19, said there's a "probability" that vitamin D is a contributing factor that could be addressed now.

Kenny wants the Irish government to formally change their recommendations to that effect. "We call on the Irish government to update guidelines as a matter of urgency and encourage all adults to take [vitamin D] supplements during the COVID-19 crisis."

Do Dogs Have a Nose for COVID?

Bio-detection dogs have previously been trained to detect certain cancers, malaria, and Parkinson's disease. Now, researchers in the UK are turning to these dogs to detect COVID-19 in humans before symptoms appear.

The charity Medical Detection Dogs is slated to work with the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and Durham University on the first phase of a trial on the concept of sniffing out the virus.

In this first phase, National Health Service staff in London hospitals will collect odor samples from people infected with coronavirus and those who are not infected. The dogs will then be tested on whether they can accurately identify the presence of the virus in the samples.