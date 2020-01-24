COVID-19 Daily: First Vaccine Data, Antibody Test Issues

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MAY 18, 2020 -- Here are the coronavirus stories Medscape's editors around the globe think you need to know about today:

First Vaccine Data From Moderna

The first coronavirus vaccine tested on humans has yielded promising early clinical data from the phase 1 study led by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the biotech company Moderna announced today in a news release.

The company did not publish detailed data in a preprint or scientific journal, but in its press release said that all 45 participants across three study arms receiving different doses — 25, 100 or 250 micrograms — seroconverted 2 weeks after their first dose. Antibodies from eight people who received doses of 25 and 100 micrograms were tested for their ability to neutralize live

SARS-CoV-2 in vitro, and all eight participants had neutralizing antibodies in amounts equal to or greater than those found in people who have recovered from COVID-19, the company said.

At least 90 potential COVID-19 vaccines are in different stages of development, and six are currently in clinical trials.

Are the Results From Antibody Tests Overly Optimistic?

Results emerging from antibody testing studies raise hopes of nailing down how many people may have already been infected and have some immunity, as well as hint at COVID-19's true severity.

But first, we need to know that the tests can tell the difference between someone who has had COVID-19 and someone who has been infected with other common coronaviruses, epidemiologist William P. Hanage, PhD, of Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health writes in Medscape. "Getting this wrong is bad for understanding immunity in the population, and it's disastrous for an individual," he writes.

A Quick Summary of the COVID-19 Literature

Since March 25, two HIV clinical fellows at Boston hospitals have recorded a biweekly deep dive into the most compelling COVID-19 data. Their presentations have become "must-see" TV (or rather, YouTube) for anyone trying to make sense of all the pandemic-related literature. They summarized for Medscape what they've learned so far, including tables that pull together the published clinical trials of drugs under investigation and key findings about the virus' mode of transmission.