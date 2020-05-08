COVID-19 Severity in Pregnancy Appears Lower Than H1N1

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MAY 18, 2020 -- Unlike past respiratory illnesses, pregnancy does not seem to put women at risk of worse outcomes from COVID-19, according to the first 6 weeks of births to women in the UK during the COVID-19 era.

"When we actually looked at our data in nonpregnant women of the same age, the outcomes look to be pretty similar for [mothers]" with COVID-19, study coauthor Marian Knight, MBChB, DPhil, professor of maternal and child health at the University of Oxford, United Kingdom, told Medscape Medical News.

The data, currently available on a pre-print database, also suggest that more severe outcomes are more likely in later pregnancy, which Knight said should support guidance that women in the third trimester be vigilant with physical distancing, masking, and hand hygiene to avoid acquiring SARS-CoV-2 in the first place. The paper has not been peer-reviewed and therefore the findings should be taken as preliminary until it is accepted.

The data may also temper concerns raised in early case reports on miscarriage and other poor outcomes.

"Most of the publications in pregnancy have been case series, and we've really had no idea how representative they are of all the women affected," she said. "These results can be reassuring" that poor outcomes may indeed be less common than the current literature suggests.

One, Two, 400 Cases

Back in 2012, Knight was doing surveillance on pregnancy during another pandemic: the H1N1 flu. It turned out to be vital for understanding that disease's spread. When that pandemic subsided, the UK National Institute of Health Research asked researchers to be prepared to conduct similar surveillance when the next pandemic arose. Knight and colleagues were among those who geared up for when the day came.

And then SARS-CoV-2 arrived in the UK. At the end of February, Knight got the call to start monitoring the UK's 194 obstetric units for COVID-19 hospitalizations and their outcomes.

"I was asked to start collecting data on the Friday and we started on the Monday," she said.