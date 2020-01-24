By Rasna Kaur Neelam

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, May 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Roughly 16 million Americans have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), but only a fraction have access to a lifesaving treatment called pulmonary rehabilitation.

COPD is a family of diseases, including emphysema and chronic bronchitis, that make breathing difficult and worsens over time. The main cause is smoking. Other causes include secondhand smoke and exposure to polluted air, chemical fumes or dusts. There is no cure.

But pulmonary rehab can help after a hospital stay, according to Dr. David Mannino, director of the Pulmonary Epidemiology Research Laboratory at the University of Kentucky, in Lexington.

Pulmonary rehab teaches patients to exercise, eat well and use medications appropriately in order to regain their strength. Rehab clinics can also foster socialization, as COPD patients often feel isolated, Mannino said.

To learn more, a team from the University of Massachusetts studied data from almost 200,000 Medicare patients hospitalized for COPD in 2014. The findings were published May 12 in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Of that group, 1.5% (2,721 patients) began pulmonary rehabilitation within 90 days of leaving the hospital. In total, just over 38,300 patients died within one of year of discharge from the hospital.

The difference in the outcomes between those who had rehab within 90 days and those who didn't was striking: Within a year of discharge, 19.6% of the group who did not have early rehab had died, compared with 7.3% of patients who began rehab within 90 days.

"If this were a medication, it would be a blockbuster," Mannino said. "The tragedy is that it's only available to such a small percentage."

Dr. Carolyn Rochester, a pulmonologist at Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Conn., examined the reasons why in an editorial that accompanied the findings.

Rochester noted that doctors are not incentivized to discuss or refer patients to rehab and, even when they do, many don't follow through because they don't know the potential benefits or lack access. The programs are not widely available, and are severely underfunded, she added.