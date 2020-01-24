How Will COVID Change the Workplace?

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, May 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) --White-collar employees heading back to the office after months of sheltering at home are likely to find a drastically changed workplace in the wake of COVID-19, experts say.

Until now, offices have been designed primarily around business needs, with some nods toward fire safety, said Nellie Brown, director of workplace health and safety programs at Cornell University's School of Industrial and Labor Relations.

Going forward, companies also will have to design workspaces and employee schedules with an eye toward reducing disease transmission.

"We've not tended to look at our spaces that way before," Brown said. "That's a very different point of view than we've used historically."

For starters, you'll likely find the office more sparsely populated than it had been prior to the pandemic.

"If people go into the office, it will only be for a day or two a week, at least until we have a vaccine," said Robert Siegel, a lecturer in management at the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

For example, parents of young children will need flexible schedules to fit the school hours of their children if their kids are only going to school half days or every other day, Siegel said.

Those who do go into the office on set days will probably have staggered shifts, to prevent clusters of people trying to enter the office all at once, Brown said.

"You don't want people congregating in the elevator," Brown said. "You don't want everybody arriving at the one time."

The office itself could transform in several different ways, depending on the type of business. But experts agree that the open office plan will probably be one of the casualties of COVID-19.

"If we try to keep density fairly high, you're going to have to put up a lot of barriers," Brown said. "You're going to have to look seriously at private offices and higher cubicle walls, and not just have open plans with desks all over the place."

An end to sharing

You'll also be less likely to have your own private workspace, Siegel said.