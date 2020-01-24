Annie Glenn, Widow of Astronaut John Glenn, Dies

May 20, 2020 -- Annie Glenn, the wife of the first American to orbit the Earth, died Tuesday at age 100 due to complications of COVID-19.

After her husband John Glenn's spaceflight in 1962, Annie Glenn tried to avoid media attention because she had a severe stutter. She went on to become an advocate for people with speech disorders, the Associated Press reported.

Annie Glenn died at a nursing home near St. Paul, Minn., said Hank Wilson, a spokesman for the Glenn College of Public Affairs at Ohio State University.

"Annie will be remembered for her work to lift others up, including those who shared her struggles with communicative disorders," U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Democrat, said in a statement, the AP reported.

John and Annie Glenn were married for 73 years. John Glenn died in 2016.